Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bocce court business center cc payments community garden courtyard e-payments guest parking internet cafe online portal playground

Conveniently located on the tree-lined Adair Drive, your new home in Fountain City is only a mile off Broadway and minutes from the University of Tennessee. Visit Sharp’s Ridge Memorial Park just down the street or practice your swing at Whittle Springs golf course across the street. With The Park at Fountain City’s central location you are only moments from The Knoxville Zoo, Shopping Malls restaurants and entertainment!