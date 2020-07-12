/
86 Apartments for rent in South Knoxville, Knoxville, TN
The Henley
200 Lowwood Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,021
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1210 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Community has pools, deck, and new fitness center. Located close to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
Adelade
2701 Sevier Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$895
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
745 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Adelade in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!
211 Taliwa Gardens Drive
211 Taliwa Garden Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
Studio Apartment Available!! Located in South Knoxville near Downtown, UT, and the interstate! - Quiet community - 600 square feet of living space - Locking storage closet - Private Patio - Recently renovated - Open floor plan - Pet friendly Rent:
3710 Taliwa Gardens Drive - 3710
3710 Taliwa Garden Dr, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom townhouse! This home features: - Brand new appliances - Brand new washer and dryer - All new flooring - Hardwood Flooring Upstairs - New cabinets - Private patio - Outdoor locking storage area - Large front
One Riverwalk
221 E Blount Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,500
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1107 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
402 W Church Avenue Apt. 1
402 West Church Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
698 sqft
DOWNTOWN KNOXVILLE IN CHEROKEE BUILDING 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATH - Fantastic furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the historic Cherokee Building on Church Avenue.
2601 Scottish Pike
2601 Scottish Pike Southwest, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
912 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in South Knoxville. This home is super close to UT and Downtown. There's hard surface flooring throughout the house, new paint and new appliances.
300 S. Gay St #302
300 South Gay Street, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1348 sqft
Downtown Knoxville Condo - Property Id: 7417 This completely renovated 2BR/2BA condo is located in the historic 300 Building and in the heart of downtown Knoxville.
4422 Coffey St
4422 Coffey Street Southwest, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
3BR 1BA Home in South Knoxville. Hardwood floors throughout. Hugh covered back deck with private yard. Minutes to Ijams Nature Center, bike trails, and Downtown Knoxville. Some pets accepted with approval and fees. Please visit www.armtn.
1946 McClung Ave
1946 Mcclung Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
2 BR 2 BA recently renovated home in South Knoxville. New kitchen with new dishwasher, range/oven, refrigerator. New roof, siding and windows. Large laundry room with second bathroom containing a large soaker tub.
1947 McClung Ave
1947 Mcclung Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
792 sqft
2BR 1BA home close to Ijams, Urban Wilderness and downtown. Hardwood floors, big kitchen, big lighted closets and floored attic for storage. Covered front and rear porch, full basement for workshop or storage.
Crestridge Apartments
800 Longview Road, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,002
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1038 sqft
Spacious homes with loft ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the courtyard and fitness center. Close to the University of Tennessee. Minutes from I-40 for a smooth commute.
The Palmer
2100 Wilson Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$969
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments just 3 miles from the University of Tennessee. Rooms have garbage disposals, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Swimming pool, clubhouse and tennis court all located on site. Close to West Haven Elementary School.
Goldelm at 414 Flats
414 N Forest Park Blvd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$989
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1003 sqft
Easy access to everything in Central Knoxville, from the University of Tennessee to the river to shopping and dining. Apartments are updated with modern finishes.
Greentree Homes
4831 E Summit Cir, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$740
682 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greentree Homes in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Summercrest
3930 Summercrest Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$660
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1078 sqft
This apartment community was built in 2001 and has 2 stories with 80 units. Summercrest Apartments is located in Knoxville, Tennessee in the 37918 zip code. This apartment community was built in 2001 and has 2 stories with 80 units.
EMERSON APARTMENTS
501 Longview Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$799
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
888 sqft
Located in the heart of the thriving Bearden area of Knoxville, right outside Sequoyah Hills, Emerson's location could not be any more convenient.
Park at Fountain City
2132 Adair Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$749
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$979
1006 sqft
Conveniently located on the tree-lined Adair Drive, your new home in Fountain City is only a mile off Broadway and minutes from the University of Tennessee.
Knoxville High Apartment Living
101 East 5th Avenue, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$2,095
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,120
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
943 sqft
Knoxville High Apartment Living is designed to be an all-inclusive lifestyle choice — your monthly fee includes most of the expenses of everyday living and covers services like housekeeping, transportation, and the most amazing chef-prepared meals
Peaks of Knoxville
4013 Peaks Landing Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$680
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled just off I-640 close to I-275. Family-friendly community with children's playground and on-site laundry facilities. Carpeted units with air conditioning, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.
3262 Sutherland Avenue
3262 Sutherland Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
768 sqft
CHARMING 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME ON SUTHERLAND AVENUE!!! - Super cute and charming home located on Sutherland Avenue. Convenient to so many things: stores, schools, restaurants, interstate, and the Bearden Village Greenway.
1129 Overton Place - Apt 2
1129 Overton Place Northeast, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$775
900 sqft
Completely Remodeled One Bedroom One Bathroom Located in Old North Knoxville! This Unit has been Freshly Painted, has Laminate Flooring Throughout and a Tiled Shower! Located Five Minutes From Downtown Knoxville. Lawn Care Included!!
310 E Emerald Ave
310 East Emerald Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
310 E Emerald Ave NE Newly remodeled house, with all new kitchen, bathroom, finished wood floors, windows and paint in the heart of Knoxville. This beautiful cozy house is located in a very desirable Old Knoxville area.
1401 Forest Ave
1401 Forest Avenue, Knoxville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1600 sqft
1401 Forest Ave - Forest Av #1401 4BR 2BA House Blue (MCPS) - FA1401 BR1 Available 08/01/20 4BR/2BA Cottage Style House - Located in the Fort Sanders area! Free off street parking in back plus covered porch and nice little yard.