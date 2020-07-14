All apartments in Knoxville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 AM

Knoxville High Apartment Living

101 East 5th Avenue · (865) 276-8692
Location

101 East 5th Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917
Emory Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit A-212 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,095

Studio · 1 Bath · 387 sqft

Unit A-117 · Avail. now

$2,145

Studio · 1 Bath · 438 sqft

Unit A-223 · Avail. now

$2,320

Studio · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit D-303 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,120

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Unit A-225 · Avail. now

$2,345

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 559 sqft

Unit A-228 · Avail. now

$2,345

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C-105 · Avail. now

$3,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Knoxville High Apartment Living.

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
piano room
courtyard
valet service
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
valet service
piano room
Knoxville High Apartment Living is designed to be an all-inclusive lifestyle choice — your monthly fee includes most of the expenses of everyday living and covers services like housekeeping, transportation, and the most amazing chef-prepared meals you’ve ever tasted. We have 80 newly renovated apartments that are luxurious and full of architectural character, all for a price that’s more affordable than other independent living choices in Knoxville. Our aim is to make your life easier in every respect. We want you to relax, have fun, and leave the work of daily life to us. Living at Knoxville High gives you the freedom and space to create your own signature version of retirement, all while meeting new people and enjoying the best of our growing and vibrant city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Knoxville High Apartment Living have any available units?
Knoxville High Apartment Living has 22 units available starting at $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does Knoxville High Apartment Living have?
Some of Knoxville High Apartment Living's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Knoxville High Apartment Living currently offering any rent specials?
Knoxville High Apartment Living is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Knoxville High Apartment Living pet-friendly?
Yes, Knoxville High Apartment Living is pet friendly.
Does Knoxville High Apartment Living offer parking?
Yes, Knoxville High Apartment Living offers parking.
Does Knoxville High Apartment Living have units with washers and dryers?
No, Knoxville High Apartment Living does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Knoxville High Apartment Living have a pool?
No, Knoxville High Apartment Living does not have a pool.
Does Knoxville High Apartment Living have accessible units?
No, Knoxville High Apartment Living does not have accessible units.
Does Knoxville High Apartment Living have units with dishwashers?
No, Knoxville High Apartment Living does not have units with dishwashers.
