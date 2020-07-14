Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated piano room courtyard valet service

Knoxville High Apartment Living is designed to be an all-inclusive lifestyle choice — your monthly fee includes most of the expenses of everyday living and covers services like housekeeping, transportation, and the most amazing chef-prepared meals you’ve ever tasted. We have 80 newly renovated apartments that are luxurious and full of architectural character, all for a price that’s more affordable than other independent living choices in Knoxville. Our aim is to make your life easier in every respect. We want you to relax, have fun, and leave the work of daily life to us. Living at Knoxville High gives you the freedom and space to create your own signature version of retirement, all while meeting new people and enjoying the best of our growing and vibrant city.