Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments guest parking internet access online portal

***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***



Kingston Pointe Apartments in Knoxville, Tennessee offers peaceful living nestled atop a hillside within The District in Bearden. Enjoy a quiet welcoming place to call home with a wide variety of galleries, specialty restaurants, and quaint upscale shops only moments away. We are just a quick drive from Interstate 40 making it easy to live where you like to work and play.



Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.