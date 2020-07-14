All apartments in Knoxville
Find more places like Kingston Pointe Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Knoxville, TN
/
Kingston Pointe Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:14 PM

Kingston Pointe Apartments

6315 Kingston Pike · (865) 269-6549
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Knoxville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919
Bearden

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1510 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Unit 1302 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kingston Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

Kingston Pointe Apartments in Knoxville, Tennessee offers peaceful living nestled atop a hillside within The District in Bearden. Enjoy a quiet welcoming place to call home with a wide variety of galleries, specialty restaurants, and quaint upscale shops only moments away. We are just a quick drive from Interstate 40 making it easy to live where you like to work and play.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 application
Deposit: 1 bedroom: $600; 2 bedroom: $700; 3 bedroom: $800
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $350
fee: $350
limit: 2 pets allowed per home
restrictions: No exotic animals. Pets shall be subject to visual inspection and approval. Some breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kingston Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Kingston Pointe Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does Kingston Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Kingston Pointe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kingston Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Kingston Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kingston Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Kingston Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Kingston Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Kingston Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Kingston Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kingston Pointe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kingston Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Kingston Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Kingston Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
No, Kingston Pointe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Kingston Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kingston Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Kingston Pointe Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way
Knoxville, TN 37923
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way
Knoxville, TN 37931
Windsor Court
614 Cedar Ln
Knoxville, TN 37912
The Willows of West Hills
7118 W Arbor Trace Dr
Knoxville, TN 37909
Element At Cedar Bluff
9015 Ten Mile Rd
Knoxville, TN 37923
Adelade
2701 Sevier Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37920
The Henley
200 Lowwood Dr
Knoxville, TN 37920
Bridlewood Westland
8700 Hopemont Way
Knoxville, TN 37923

Similar Pages

Knoxville 1 BedroomsKnoxville 2 Bedrooms
Knoxville Apartments with ParkingKnoxville Dog Friendly Apartments
Knoxville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oak Ridge, TNMaryville, TNSeymour, TN
Maynardville, TNFarragut, TNMorristown, TN
Tellico Village, TNAthens, TNFairfield Glade, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South KnoxvilleFountain City
Forest HeightsNorwood
Deane Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity