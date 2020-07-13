Heritage Lake

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (1 pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $125/month. Other, assigned: $25/month. Surface lot, 24 reservable parking spots and 40 detached garages. Please contact leasing office for complete details.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease