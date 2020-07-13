All apartments in Knoxville
Knoxville, TN
Heritage Lake
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:41 PM

Heritage Lake

1105 Lake Heritage Way · (865) 217-8770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN 37922

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 08-205 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 08-105 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 10-306 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1159 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 03-208 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage Lake.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
car wash area
hot tub
Heritage Lake at Westland is the most exclusive and conveniently located apartment community in the West Knoxville area. We have spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans for rent and offer a premier location and beautiful surroundings. Benefit from our superlative community features including a beautiful one-acre lake, sparkling saltwater swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, business center and lovely recreational areas. We are committed to your comfort and convenience, and welcome you to experience a new lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (1 pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $125/month. Other, assigned: $25/month. Surface lot, 24 reservable parking spots and 40 detached garages. Please contact leasing office for complete details.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Lake have any available units?
Heritage Lake has 5 units available starting at $1,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does Heritage Lake have?
Some of Heritage Lake's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage Lake is pet friendly.
Does Heritage Lake offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Lake offers parking.
Does Heritage Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heritage Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Lake have a pool?
Yes, Heritage Lake has a pool.
Does Heritage Lake have accessible units?
No, Heritage Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage Lake has units with dishwashers.
