840 North 4th Avenue - G3
Last updated June 27 2020 at 1:06 AM

840 North 4th Avenue - G3

840 N 4th Ave · (865) 803-4076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

840 N 4th Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917
Old North Knoxville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
1-Bedroom Apartment recently renovated. Walk into the apartment to a large open living room and kitchen with all new hardwood floors, new cabinets, appliances, and fixtures. The bathroom has new tiled shower, with update fixtures and new flooring. Go through the living room to the bedroom to find the cozy bedroom with new hardwood flooring.
Our property is just on the outskirts of the historic 4th and Gill district. With easy access to I-40, downtown Knoxville, and the University of Tennessee.

Laundry facility on-site. Off-street and street parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 North 4th Avenue - G3 have any available units?
840 North 4th Avenue - G3 has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 North 4th Avenue - G3 have?
Some of 840 North 4th Avenue - G3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 North 4th Avenue - G3 currently offering any rent specials?
840 North 4th Avenue - G3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 North 4th Avenue - G3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 840 North 4th Avenue - G3 is pet friendly.
Does 840 North 4th Avenue - G3 offer parking?
Yes, 840 North 4th Avenue - G3 offers parking.
Does 840 North 4th Avenue - G3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 North 4th Avenue - G3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 North 4th Avenue - G3 have a pool?
No, 840 North 4th Avenue - G3 does not have a pool.
Does 840 North 4th Avenue - G3 have accessible units?
No, 840 North 4th Avenue - G3 does not have accessible units.
Does 840 North 4th Avenue - G3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 North 4th Avenue - G3 does not have units with dishwashers.
