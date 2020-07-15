840 North 4th Avenue - G3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

1-Bedroom Apartment recently renovated. Walk into the apartment to a large open living room and kitchen with all new hardwood floors, new cabinets, appliances, and fixtures. The bathroom has new tiled shower, with update fixtures and new flooring. Go through the living room to the bedroom to find the cozy bedroom with new hardwood flooring.

Our property is just on the outskirts of the historic 4th and Gill district. With easy access to I-40, downtown Knoxville, and the University of Tennessee.



Laundry facility on-site. Off-street and street parking available.