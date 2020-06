Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This second floor 1 bedroom will be available June 5th. Welcoming you into the apartment is the large kitchen with updated appliances. You have a large living are to the right and a private bedroom off the living room. The full bathroom is through the kitchen.



Rent is $725 per month and the Utility Fee is $40 per month. The Utility Fee includes water and trash service. Electricity is the responsibility of the resident, but can be added to the Utility Fee for additional $100 per month.



We are a Pet Friendly Community. There is a one-time $250 pet fee per pet (limit 2). There is a 30 lbs. weight limit and some breed restrictions.

Our property is just on the outskirts of the historic 4th and Gill district. With easy access to I-40, downtown Knoxville, and the University of Tennessee.



Laundry facility on-site. Off-street and street parking available.