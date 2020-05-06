All apartments in Knoxville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

7133 Cheshire Drive

7133 Cheshire Drive · (865) 250-5841
Location

7133 Cheshire Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919
Deane Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7133 Cheshire Drive · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
West Hills/ Bearden 4BR 3BA LARGE HOME - Hard to find houses in the prestigious West Hills area!!!
BEAUTIFUL, UNIQUE HOME!
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 3 fireplaces, basement rec room, family room, formal living room and dining room. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, vegetable sink in huge island, and lots of natural light! Tons of space and storage! Large private fenced backyard.

REA Property Management Select (865) 539-3127
or text/call Melissa directly at (865) 250-5841

(RLNE5756320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7133 Cheshire Drive have any available units?
7133 Cheshire Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
Is 7133 Cheshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7133 Cheshire Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7133 Cheshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7133 Cheshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knoxville.
Does 7133 Cheshire Drive offer parking?
No, 7133 Cheshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7133 Cheshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7133 Cheshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7133 Cheshire Drive have a pool?
No, 7133 Cheshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7133 Cheshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 7133 Cheshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7133 Cheshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7133 Cheshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7133 Cheshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7133 Cheshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
