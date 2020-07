Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This 20 unit apartment building is located in the historic Lincoln Park area. This highly sought-after area is convenient to UT campus and downtown Knoxville, as well as the interstate. This complex offers on and off street parking, on site laundry, and outside dumpster. Water is included in rent, electricity is paid separately. The building is currently under renovations with new updates throughout.