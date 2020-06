Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4BR 2.5BA home located NW Knoxville. Home has been freshly painted throughout and has new carpet. Spacious livingroom with a fireplace. Additonal bonus room downstairs. Fenced in backyard. Please visit www.armtn.com for more details under applicant information tab regarding rental requirements and pet policy. To schedule a viewing of the property please call our office at 865-247-0027 or use our automated system at 865-999-0356. Professionally managed by Asset Realty Management, Inc.



(RLNE5545248)