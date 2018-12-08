Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Knoxville
Find more places like 316 E. Springdale Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Knoxville, TN
/
316 E. Springdale Ave
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
316 E. Springdale Ave
316 East Springdale Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Knoxville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
316 East Springdale Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917
Oakwood
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
316 E. Springdale Ave Available 07/07/20 House for rent -
(RLNE5828543)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 316 E. Springdale Ave have any available units?
316 E. Springdale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Knoxville, TN
.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Knoxville Rent Report
.
Is 316 E. Springdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
316 E. Springdale Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 E. Springdale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 E. Springdale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 316 E. Springdale Ave offer parking?
No, 316 E. Springdale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 316 E. Springdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 E. Springdale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 E. Springdale Ave have a pool?
No, 316 E. Springdale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 316 E. Springdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 316 E. Springdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 316 E. Springdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 E. Springdale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 E. Springdale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 E. Springdale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Brendon Park Apartments
9123 Grayland Dr
Knoxville, TN 37923
Retreat West Hills
3399 Lake Brook Blvd
Knoxville, TN 37909
Waterford Village Apartments
5201 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 37921
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way
Knoxville, TN 37932
Windsor Court
614 Cedar Ln
Knoxville, TN 37912
Goldelm at 414 Flats
414 N Forest Park Blvd
Knoxville, TN 37919
Bridlewood Westland
8700 Hopemont Way
Knoxville, TN 37923
Copper Pointe
401 S Gallaher View Rd
Knoxville, TN 37919
Similar Pages
Knoxville 1 Bedrooms
Knoxville 2 Bedrooms
Knoxville Apartments with Parking
Knoxville Pet Friendly Places
Knoxville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Oak Ridge, TN
Maryville, TN
Seymour, TN
Maynardville, TN
Farragut, TN
Morristown, TN
Tellico Village, TN
Athens, TN
Fairfield Glade, TN
Nearby Neighborhoods
South Knoxville
Fountain City
Forest Heights
Norwood
Deane Hill
Apartments Near Colleges
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville