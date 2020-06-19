All apartments in Knoxville
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

206 Dahlia Dr.

206 Dahlia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

206 Dahlia Dr, Knoxville, TN 37918
Fountain City

Amenities

The Madison Square Community is conveniently located off Cedar Lane in North Knoxville. Just around the corner from Kroger in Fountain City, the duck ponds, Starbucks, Chic-fil-A, Chop House, Target, Walmart and many other shopping locations. The Happy Holler and Old North Knoxville are near-by on Central Ave and Downtown Knoxville and the UT Campus is only a 10 minute drive on the Interstate.

Madison Square is a community made up of 18 Units all 1 Bed/1 Bath Apartments. The kitchens are equipped with a fridge, stove/oven and dishwasher. The flooring is combination of carpet and vinyl with a fresh coat of bright, gray paint and white trim throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Dahlia Dr. have any available units?
206 Dahlia Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Knoxville, TN.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 Dahlia Dr. have?
Some of 206 Dahlia Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Dahlia Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
206 Dahlia Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Dahlia Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Dahlia Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 206 Dahlia Dr. offer parking?
No, 206 Dahlia Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 206 Dahlia Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Dahlia Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Dahlia Dr. have a pool?
No, 206 Dahlia Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 206 Dahlia Dr. have accessible units?
No, 206 Dahlia Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Dahlia Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Dahlia Dr. has units with dishwashers.
