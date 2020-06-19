206 Dahlia Dr.

Amenities
The Madison Square Community is conveniently located off Cedar Lane in North Knoxville. Just around the corner from Kroger in Fountain City, the duck ponds, Starbucks, Chic-fil-A, Chop House, Target, Walmart and many other shopping locations. The Happy Holler and Old North Knoxville are near-by on Central Ave and Downtown Knoxville and the UT Campus is only a 10 minute drive on the Interstate.
Madison Square is a community made up of 18 Units all 1 Bed/1 Bath Apartments. The kitchens are equipped with a fridge, stove/oven and dishwasher. The flooring is combination of carpet and vinyl with a fresh coat of bright, gray paint and white trim throughout!