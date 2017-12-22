All apartments in Knoxville
2006 Pueblo Place

2006 Pueblo Place · (865) 584-4700
Location

2006 Pueblo Place, Knoxville, TN 37921

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2006 Pueblo Place · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT NORTHWEST LOCATION 2 BDRM / 2 BATH CONDO - All brick 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo in a small development. Conveniently located in Northwest Knoxville. Private master bedroom and bath upstairs. Nice size kitchen with eat-in area. Backdoor leads to private patio. HOA provides mowing, tenants responsible for all weeding and flower beds. This home will not last long. Approximately 972 square feet of living space.

NO SMOKING. PETS NEGOTIABLE (based on size, type, and number).

DIRECTIONS: South Northshore Drive to a left on Kingston Pike. Turn right onto Weisgarber Rd. Turn right onto Middlebrook Pike. Turn left onto Amherst Rd. Go right onto Jackson Rd. Turn right on Cecil Johnson Rd. Turn right onto McKamey Rd. Take the second left onto Pueblo Place. Condo is on the right.

(RLNE4462340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 Pueblo Place have any available units?
2006 Pueblo Place has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
Is 2006 Pueblo Place currently offering any rent specials?
2006 Pueblo Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 Pueblo Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2006 Pueblo Place is pet friendly.
Does 2006 Pueblo Place offer parking?
No, 2006 Pueblo Place does not offer parking.
Does 2006 Pueblo Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2006 Pueblo Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 Pueblo Place have a pool?
No, 2006 Pueblo Place does not have a pool.
Does 2006 Pueblo Place have accessible units?
No, 2006 Pueblo Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 Pueblo Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2006 Pueblo Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2006 Pueblo Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2006 Pueblo Place does not have units with air conditioning.
