2006 Pueblo Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT NORTHWEST LOCATION 2 BDRM / 2 BATH CONDO - All brick 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo in a small development. Conveniently located in Northwest Knoxville. Private master bedroom and bath upstairs. Nice size kitchen with eat-in area. Backdoor leads to private patio. HOA provides mowing, tenants responsible for all weeding and flower beds. This home will not last long. Approximately 972 square feet of living space.



NO SMOKING. PETS NEGOTIABLE (based on size, type, and number).



DIRECTIONS: South Northshore Drive to a left on Kingston Pike. Turn right onto Weisgarber Rd. Turn right onto Middlebrook Pike. Turn left onto Amherst Rd. Go right onto Jackson Rd. Turn right on Cecil Johnson Rd. Turn right onto McKamey Rd. Take the second left onto Pueblo Place. Condo is on the right.



(RLNE4462340)