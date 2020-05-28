1901 E. 5th Ave - 10

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

This property is clean, quiet and serene! The neighborhood is well established and historic! Drive by and check out these 600 sq ft 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartments available NOW. Renting for only $725 a month + Security Deposit $725 (O.A.C.) . Centrally located close to downtown, UT, bus lines, and shopping. Don't wait to submit an application on this one! They will rent fast!



Application $45 Per Adult.

1/2 first month's rent to hold apartment until move in when application is returned. Total Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



Small Pets Welcome With Additional Rent/Deposit



***ONLY ACCEPTING SECTION 8 VOUCHERS***



Fourleaf Property Management Inc.

1936 Oak Ridge Turnpike #B2

Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Cell: 865 405 9391

Office: 865 498 3232