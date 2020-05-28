All apartments in Knoxville
1901 E. 5th Ave - 10

1901 East 5th Avenue · (865) 405-9391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1901 East 5th Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This property is clean, quiet and serene! The neighborhood is well established and historic! Drive by and check out these 600 sq ft 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartments available NOW. Renting for only $725 a month + Security Deposit $725 (O.A.C.) . Centrally located close to downtown, UT, bus lines, and shopping. Don't wait to submit an application on this one! They will rent fast!

Application $45 Per Adult.
1/2 first month's rent to hold apartment until move in when application is returned. Total Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Small Pets Welcome With Additional Rent/Deposit

***ONLY ACCEPTING SECTION 8 VOUCHERS***

Fourleaf Property Management Inc.
1936 Oak Ridge Turnpike #B2
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
Cell: 865 405 9391
Office: 865 498 3232

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 E. 5th Ave - 10 have any available units?
1901 E. 5th Ave - 10 has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
Is 1901 E. 5th Ave - 10 currently offering any rent specials?
1901 E. 5th Ave - 10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 E. 5th Ave - 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 E. 5th Ave - 10 is pet friendly.
Does 1901 E. 5th Ave - 10 offer parking?
No, 1901 E. 5th Ave - 10 does not offer parking.
Does 1901 E. 5th Ave - 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 E. 5th Ave - 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 E. 5th Ave - 10 have a pool?
No, 1901 E. 5th Ave - 10 does not have a pool.
Does 1901 E. 5th Ave - 10 have accessible units?
No, 1901 E. 5th Ave - 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 E. 5th Ave - 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 E. 5th Ave - 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 E. 5th Ave - 10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1901 E. 5th Ave - 10 does not have units with air conditioning.
