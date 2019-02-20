All apartments in Knoxville
Find more places like 1405 Forest Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1405 Forest Avenue

1405 Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Forest Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37916
Fort Sanders

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
parking
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
1405 Forest Avenue Available 07/01/20 1405 FOREST AVENUE (9BR/3BA) - This spacious home on Forest Avenue is perfect for a large group wanting to live in the Fort! Within walking distance to campus, the Strip, restaurants, and more, this home comes equipped with a brand new stove, three refrigerators, and a washer & dryer. Each bedroom in this nine-bedroom home is unique: some have direct access to the back of the house and parking, others have huge windows to let in lots of natural light, and one even has a grand entrance through original french doors!

Rent includes internet & cable, trash collection, 24/7 maintenance, multiple parking spots, and monthly pest control. Tenants are responsible for water & electric.

Rent: $5,400
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Security Deposit: $5,400

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5767566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Forest Avenue have any available units?
1405 Forest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Knoxville, TN.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Forest Avenue have?
Some of 1405 Forest Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Forest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Forest Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Forest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Forest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knoxville.
Does 1405 Forest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Forest Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1405 Forest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 Forest Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Forest Avenue have a pool?
No, 1405 Forest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Forest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1405 Forest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Forest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Forest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
