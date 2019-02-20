Amenities

1405 Forest Avenue Available 07/01/20 1405 FOREST AVENUE (9BR/3BA) - This spacious home on Forest Avenue is perfect for a large group wanting to live in the Fort! Within walking distance to campus, the Strip, restaurants, and more, this home comes equipped with a brand new stove, three refrigerators, and a washer & dryer. Each bedroom in this nine-bedroom home is unique: some have direct access to the back of the house and parking, others have huge windows to let in lots of natural light, and one even has a grand entrance through original french doors!



Rent includes internet & cable, trash collection, 24/7 maintenance, multiple parking spots, and monthly pest control. Tenants are responsible for water & electric.



Rent: $5,400

Application Fee: $50 per applicant

Security Deposit: $5,400



No Pets Allowed



