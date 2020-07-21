140 Jennings Avenue - 101

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Corner Unit!

Tyson Court Features: Parking lot on-site, Quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, a washer and dryer in each unit, ceiling fans in bedrooms, and AT&T Fiber gigabit-speed internet available!



Great location in the North Knoxville district! One mile from Downtown and Market Square, Tyson Court is an urban, contemporary 3-story building featuring 30 residential units. The building is near several restaurants and breweries, including Remedy Coffee, Schulz Brau, Elkmont Exchange, and Central Filling Station. All leases start in August! Call management today!



Limited showing availability due to COVID-19. We are best reached via the office phone number. Please call management and ask for Sam for more information.