All apartments in Knoxville
Find more places like 140 Jennings Avenue - 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Knoxville, TN
/
140 Jennings Avenue - 101
Last updated July 22 2020 at 1:56 AM

140 Jennings Avenue - 101

140 Jennings Ave · (865) 246-1331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Knoxville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

140 Jennings Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917
Downtown North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,360

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 929 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Corner Unit!
Tyson Court Features: Parking lot on-site, Quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, a washer and dryer in each unit, ceiling fans in bedrooms, and AT&T Fiber gigabit-speed internet available!

Great location in the North Knoxville district! One mile from Downtown and Market Square, Tyson Court is an urban, contemporary 3-story building featuring 30 residential units. The building is near several restaurants and breweries, including Remedy Coffee, Schulz Brau, Elkmont Exchange, and Central Filling Station. All leases start in August! Call management today!

Limited showing availability due to COVID-19. We are best reached via the office phone number. Please call management and ask for Sam for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Jennings Avenue - 101 have any available units?
140 Jennings Avenue - 101 has a unit available for $1,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 Jennings Avenue - 101 have?
Some of 140 Jennings Avenue - 101's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Jennings Avenue - 101 currently offering any rent specials?
140 Jennings Avenue - 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Jennings Avenue - 101 pet-friendly?
No, 140 Jennings Avenue - 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knoxville.
Does 140 Jennings Avenue - 101 offer parking?
Yes, 140 Jennings Avenue - 101 offers parking.
Does 140 Jennings Avenue - 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 Jennings Avenue - 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Jennings Avenue - 101 have a pool?
No, 140 Jennings Avenue - 101 does not have a pool.
Does 140 Jennings Avenue - 101 have accessible units?
No, 140 Jennings Avenue - 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Jennings Avenue - 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Jennings Avenue - 101 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 140 Jennings Avenue - 101?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson on the Greenway Apartments
201 Cairn Cir NW
Knoxville, TN 37923
Crestridge Apartments
800 Longview Road
Knoxville, TN 37919
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way
Knoxville, TN 37922
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way
Knoxville, TN 37931
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way
Knoxville, TN 37932
The Willows of West Hills
7118 W Arbor Trace Dr
Knoxville, TN 37909
Views at Elm Grove
3801 Oak Valley Dr
Knoxville, TN 37918
Adelade
2701 Sevier Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37920

Similar Pages

Knoxville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKnoxville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Knoxville Apartments with ParkingKnoxville Dog Friendly Apartments
Knoxville Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oak Ridge, TNMaryville, TNSeymour, TN
Maynardville, TNFarragut, TNTellico Village, TN
Fairfield Glade, TNAlcoa, TNMorristown, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South KnoxvilleFountain City
Forest Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity