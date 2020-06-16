Amenities

24hr maintenance parking recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance internet access

1307 FOREST AVENUE #3 (4BR/2BA) - One of three units in a newly renovated Forest Avenue home, this space is perfect for a group of four wanting to live in the Fort! this unit come with plently of parking space, and is within walking distance to campus, the Strip, restaurants, and more!



Rent includes internet & cable, trash collection, 24/7 maintenance, multiple parking spots, and monthly pest control. Tenants are responsible for water & electric.



Rent: $2,400

Application Fee: $50 per applicant

Security Deposit: $2,400



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5662305)