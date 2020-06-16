All apartments in Knoxville
1307 Forest Avenue #3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1307 Forest Avenue #3

1307 Forest Avenue · (865) 673-6600
Location

1307 Forest Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37916
Fort Sanders

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1307 Forest Avenue #3 · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1685 sqft

Amenities

24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
internet access
1307 FOREST AVENUE #3 (4BR/2BA) - One of three units in a newly renovated Forest Avenue home, this space is perfect for a group of four wanting to live in the Fort! this unit come with plently of parking space, and is within walking distance to campus, the Strip, restaurants, and more!

Rent includes internet & cable, trash collection, 24/7 maintenance, multiple parking spots, and monthly pest control. Tenants are responsible for water & electric.

Rent: $2,400
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Security Deposit: $2,400

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5662305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

