Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

120 S. Gay St. #201

120 South Gay Street · (865) 673-6300
Location

120 South Gay Street, Knoxville, TN 37902
Downtown Knoxville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 120 S. Gay St. 201 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2077 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
hot tub
120 S. Gay St. 201 Available 08/07/20 Elevator in unit! Gorgeous historical 2bd/1.5 bath one of a kind condo in the Commerce Building downtown! - This beautiful one of a kind unfurnished condo is located in the Commerce Building on the quiet 100 Block of Gay St. downtown! Conveniently located near a number of restaurants, bars, boutiques, and art galleries! 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, custom kitchen overlooking a large living space, and a screened in patio make this space great for entertaining or spending a relaxing evening at home!

Unique features throughout include brand new beautiful wide plank hardwood flooring which is compatible with the historic era of the building, custom tile kitchen counters, dark wood cabinetry, and lots of exposed brick providing the urban loft environment you've been searching for!

A private back entrance makes moving and dropping off groceries a breeze and a brand new elevator was recently installed which opens up directly into the apartment!

Contact our office TODAY to set up a showing and make this luxury condo your new downtown home! 865-673-6300

(RLNE3205255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 S. Gay St. #201 have any available units?
120 S. Gay St. #201 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 S. Gay St. #201 have?
Some of 120 S. Gay St. #201's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 S. Gay St. #201 currently offering any rent specials?
120 S. Gay St. #201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 S. Gay St. #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 S. Gay St. #201 is pet friendly.
Does 120 S. Gay St. #201 offer parking?
No, 120 S. Gay St. #201 does not offer parking.
Does 120 S. Gay St. #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 S. Gay St. #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 S. Gay St. #201 have a pool?
No, 120 S. Gay St. #201 does not have a pool.
Does 120 S. Gay St. #201 have accessible units?
No, 120 S. Gay St. #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 120 S. Gay St. #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 S. Gay St. #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
