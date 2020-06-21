Amenities

120 S. Gay St. 201 Available 08/07/20 Elevator in unit! Gorgeous historical 2bd/1.5 bath one of a kind condo in the Commerce Building downtown! - This beautiful one of a kind unfurnished condo is located in the Commerce Building on the quiet 100 Block of Gay St. downtown! Conveniently located near a number of restaurants, bars, boutiques, and art galleries! 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, custom kitchen overlooking a large living space, and a screened in patio make this space great for entertaining or spending a relaxing evening at home!



Unique features throughout include brand new beautiful wide plank hardwood flooring which is compatible with the historic era of the building, custom tile kitchen counters, dark wood cabinetry, and lots of exposed brick providing the urban loft environment you've been searching for!



A private back entrance makes moving and dropping off groceries a breeze and a brand new elevator was recently installed which opens up directly into the apartment!



Contact our office TODAY to set up a showing and make this luxury condo your new downtown home! 865-673-6300



