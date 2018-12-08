117 Sylvia Dr. Apt.3

Amenities
The Sylvia Community is conveniently located off Dutch Valley Drive in North Knoxville. Only a few minutes drive to Kroger in Fountain City, Starbucks, Chic-fil-A, Chop House, Target, Walmart and many other shopping locations. The Happy Holler and Old North Knoxville are near-by on Central Ave and Downtown Knoxville and the UT Campus is only a 10 minute drive on the Interstate.
Sylvia is a community made up of 22 Units mainly 1 Bed/1 Bath with two 2 Bed/1 Bath units. The kitchens are equipped with a fridge, stove/oven and dishwasher. The flooring is combination of carpet and vinyl with a fresh coat of bright, gray paint and white trim throughout!
Rent: $595
Water, Sewer, Trash, Pest Control Monthly: $38
Application Fee: $55
Move In Fee (non-refundable): $450
Pet Fee: $300 per pet OR $150 plus $25 per pet