117 Sylvia Dr. Apt.3

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Sylvia Community is conveniently located off Dutch Valley Drive in North Knoxville. Only a few minutes drive to Kroger in Fountain City, Starbucks, Chic-fil-A, Chop House, Target, Walmart and many other shopping locations. The Happy Holler and Old North Knoxville are near-by on Central Ave and Downtown Knoxville and the UT Campus is only a 10 minute drive on the Interstate.



Sylvia is a community made up of 22 Units mainly 1 Bed/1 Bath with two 2 Bed/1 Bath units. The kitchens are equipped with a fridge, stove/oven and dishwasher. The flooring is combination of carpet and vinyl with a fresh coat of bright, gray paint and white trim throughout!



Rent: $595

Water, Sewer, Trash, Pest Control Monthly: $38

Application Fee: $55

Move In Fee (non-refundable): $450

Pet Fee: $300 per pet OR $150 plus $25 per pet