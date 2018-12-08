All apartments in Knoxville
117 Sylvia Dr. Apt.3
117 Sylvia Dr. Apt.3

117 Sylvia Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

117 Sylvia Drive Northeast, Knoxville, TN 37912

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Sylvia Community is conveniently located off Dutch Valley Drive in North Knoxville. Only a few minutes drive to Kroger in Fountain City, Starbucks, Chic-fil-A, Chop House, Target, Walmart and many other shopping locations. The Happy Holler and Old North Knoxville are near-by on Central Ave and Downtown Knoxville and the UT Campus is only a 10 minute drive on the Interstate.

Sylvia is a community made up of 22 Units mainly 1 Bed/1 Bath with two 2 Bed/1 Bath units. The kitchens are equipped with a fridge, stove/oven and dishwasher. The flooring is combination of carpet and vinyl with a fresh coat of bright, gray paint and white trim throughout!

Rent: $595
Water, Sewer, Trash, Pest Control Monthly: $38
Application Fee: $55
Move In Fee (non-refundable): $450
Pet Fee: $300 per pet OR $150 plus $25 per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Sylvia Dr. Apt.3 have any available units?
117 Sylvia Dr. Apt.3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Knoxville, TN.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Sylvia Dr. Apt.3 have?
Some of 117 Sylvia Dr. Apt.3's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Sylvia Dr. Apt.3 currently offering any rent specials?
117 Sylvia Dr. Apt.3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Sylvia Dr. Apt.3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Sylvia Dr. Apt.3 is pet friendly.
Does 117 Sylvia Dr. Apt.3 offer parking?
No, 117 Sylvia Dr. Apt.3 does not offer parking.
Does 117 Sylvia Dr. Apt.3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Sylvia Dr. Apt.3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Sylvia Dr. Apt.3 have a pool?
No, 117 Sylvia Dr. Apt.3 does not have a pool.
Does 117 Sylvia Dr. Apt.3 have accessible units?
No, 117 Sylvia Dr. Apt.3 does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Sylvia Dr. Apt.3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Sylvia Dr. Apt.3 has units with dishwashers.
