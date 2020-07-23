All apartments in Knox County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

9315 Barrington Blvd

9315 Barrington Boulevard · (865) 934-0968
Location

9315 Barrington Boulevard, Knox County, TN 37922

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9315 Barrington Blvd · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool table
garage
9315 Barrington Blvd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2-Story Split level 3 Bd -2.5 Ba Single Family Home located in Farmington Subdivision! - Beautiful 2-Story Split level 3 Bd -2.5 Ba Single Family Home located in Farmington Subdivision off Ebenezer Road. This updated home is tucked away on a side street and features an open floor plan. Kitchen has quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, island/breakfast bar and tile floors. Hardwood flooring in living room, dining room, hallway and on-suite bedroom. Basement offers den with updated wood look tile flooring, brick wood burning fireplace, pool table, half bath and utility room. Washer/Dryer and Pool table to stay for tenant use. Massive deck on back overlooking a large fenced yard with an attached storage room. Attached 2-car garage with extra storage. Small pet OK upon management approval and paid pet fee.

We currently DO NOT accept Section 8 or housing vouchers for new tenants at this property.

For more information about this property and other available rental properties, please visit our website at www.apexknox.com.

To schedule a showing of the property, please call 865-934-0968. We are NOT located onsite.

CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - AVAILABLE AROUND AUGUST 1ST!

12-Month Lease | $40-Application Fee

School Information:
Bluegrass Elementary
West Valley Middle
Bearden High

Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please visit the link below.
http://www.kgis.org/portal/OnlineTools/SchoolZoneSearch.aspx

(RLNE5957940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

