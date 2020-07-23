Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool table garage

9315 Barrington Blvd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2-Story Split level 3 Bd -2.5 Ba Single Family Home located in Farmington Subdivision! - Beautiful 2-Story Split level 3 Bd -2.5 Ba Single Family Home located in Farmington Subdivision off Ebenezer Road. This updated home is tucked away on a side street and features an open floor plan. Kitchen has quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, island/breakfast bar and tile floors. Hardwood flooring in living room, dining room, hallway and on-suite bedroom. Basement offers den with updated wood look tile flooring, brick wood burning fireplace, pool table, half bath and utility room. Washer/Dryer and Pool table to stay for tenant use. Massive deck on back overlooking a large fenced yard with an attached storage room. Attached 2-car garage with extra storage. Small pet OK upon management approval and paid pet fee.



We currently DO NOT accept Section 8 or housing vouchers for new tenants at this property.



For more information about this property and other available rental properties, please visit our website at www.apexknox.com.



To schedule a showing of the property, please call 865-934-0968. We are NOT located onsite.



CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - AVAILABLE AROUND AUGUST 1ST!



12-Month Lease | $40-Application Fee



School Information:

Bluegrass Elementary

West Valley Middle

Bearden High



Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please visit the link below.

http://www.kgis.org/portal/OnlineTools/SchoolZoneSearch.aspx



