Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

8905 Shoreham Circle Available 08/16/20 West Knoxville 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage with two living areas, dining room (or home office)

Large, eat-in kitchen with all kitchen appliances included.

Two family rooms that open to the other.

Dining room attaches to the kitchen, but can close door for private office.



All bedrooms are large, upstairs.

Master suite has much room, bathroom, and closet space!

Other bedrooms and bathroom are spacious.(W/D hook ups in laundry)



Large, level back yard overlooked by breakfast and family rooms.

Pets are negotiable.



REA Property Management Select 865-539-3127

or call or text Melissa directly at 865-250-5841.



(RLNE5917604)