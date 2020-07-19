All apartments in Knox County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8905 Shoreham Circle

8905 Shoreham Boulevard · (865) 250-5841
Location

8905 Shoreham Boulevard, Knox County, TN 37922

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8905 Shoreham Circle · Avail. Aug 16

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8905 Shoreham Circle Available 08/16/20 West Knoxville 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage with two living areas, dining room (or home office)
Large, eat-in kitchen with all kitchen appliances included.
Two family rooms that open to the other.
Dining room attaches to the kitchen, but can close door for private office.

All bedrooms are large, upstairs.
Master suite has much room, bathroom, and closet space!
Other bedrooms and bathroom are spacious.(W/D hook ups in laundry)

Large, level back yard overlooked by breakfast and family rooms.
Pets are negotiable.

REA Property Management Select 865-539-3127
or call or text Melissa directly at 865-250-5841.

(RLNE5917604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8905 Shoreham Circle have any available units?
8905 Shoreham Circle has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8905 Shoreham Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8905 Shoreham Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8905 Shoreham Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8905 Shoreham Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8905 Shoreham Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8905 Shoreham Circle offers parking.
Does 8905 Shoreham Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8905 Shoreham Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8905 Shoreham Circle have a pool?
No, 8905 Shoreham Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8905 Shoreham Circle have accessible units?
No, 8905 Shoreham Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8905 Shoreham Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8905 Shoreham Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8905 Shoreham Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8905 Shoreham Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
