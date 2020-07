Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking internet access

Convenient Three Bedroom One Bath Home with Carport. This One Level Home is a First Time Rental. It has a Spacious Living Room, Large Den and Dining Room. The Level Backyard is Huge and has a Beautiful Covered Patio. Located Ten Minutes to Turkey Creek and Downtown Knoxville!