Last updated July 1 2020 at 5:00 PM

4804 Shallow Cove Way

4804 Shallow Cove Way · (865) 407-2948
Location

4804 Shallow Cove Way, Knox County, TN 37938

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Summer Move-in Special! $500 off the first month's rent and waived application & admin fees (up to a $290 value!) if lease signed before July 31st! This lovely end unit condo is ideally tucked away in a quiet community off Emory, yet convenient to shopping, restaurants, interstate access, the list goes on! It has been recently renovated from top to bottom to include fresh paint and newer flooring & fixtures throughout, making this home feel brand new to you! Its many amenities include off-street parking, a highly functional floorplan with semi-open kitchen, dining, and living areas, and more. A spacious bedroom and large full bath service the main level, accommodating all your family's and guest's needs. Upstairs you will be delighted to find a master suite complete with vaulted ceilings and a full on-suite and walk-in closet, as well as a second level laundry area. Unique details throughout give this home a cozy appeal, from the eye-catching stairwell and entryway, to the brick accents outside and beyond. There is even a private patio out back, perfect for enjoying the seasonal weather & foliage we enjoy here in East TN. Don't hesitate, inquire to schedule your self-guided showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

