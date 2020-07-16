4804 Shallow Cove Way.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Summer Move-in Special! $500 off the first month's rent and waived application & admin fees (up to a $290 value!) if lease signed before July 31st! This lovely end unit condo is ideally tucked away in a quiet community off Emory, yet convenient to shopping, restaurants, interstate access, the list goes on! It has been recently renovated from top to bottom to include fresh paint and newer flooring & fixtures throughout, making this home feel brand new to you! Its many amenities include off-street parking, a highly functional floorplan with semi-open kitchen, dining, and living areas, and more. A spacious bedroom and large full bath service the main level, accommodating all your family's and guest's needs. Upstairs you will be delighted to find a master suite complete with vaulted ceilings and a full on-suite and walk-in closet, as well as a second level laundry area. Unique details throughout give this home a cozy appeal, from the eye-catching stairwell and entryway, to the brick accents outside and beyond. There is even a private patio out back, perfect for enjoying the seasonal weather & foliage we enjoy here in East TN. Don't hesitate, inquire to schedule your self-guided showing today!