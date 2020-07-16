2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

1 person (non smoker/no vape/no illegal drugs) $625

Must have renters insurance and steady employment with proof



Rents are $825 to $1300 a month. Houses are $200,000 and up. Hard to find affordable living in area.



Must have full time employment, renters insurance



KUB in your name before move in (electric averages $35 to $75 a month depends on season)



Landlord pays for internet, weekly trash, one parking spot, water)



Completed application including background, eviction and credit.



Newer water heater heat pump

New subfloor, joists and luxury vinyl tile



Newer plumbing and electrical upgrades (arc fault protection)



Cable ready Xfinity comast and ATT DirectTV.



Peaceful county rural living 1 mile from I-640 to I-40 interchange. 100+ stores in 1-3 mile radius.