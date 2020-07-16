All apartments in Knox County
Find more places like 2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Knox County, TN
/
2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:10 AM

2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A

2810 Mary Emily Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2810 Mary Emily Lane, Knox County, TN 37924

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1 person (non smoker/no vape/no illegal drugs) $625
Must have renters insurance and steady employment with proof

Rents are $825 to $1300 a month. Houses are $200,000 and up. Hard to find affordable living in area.

Must have full time employment, renters insurance

KUB in your name before move in (electric averages $35 to $75 a month depends on season)

Landlord pays for internet, weekly trash, one parking spot, water)

Completed application including background, eviction and credit.

Newer water heater heat pump
New subfloor, joists and luxury vinyl tile

Newer plumbing and electrical upgrades (arc fault protection)

Cable ready Xfinity comast and ATT DirectTV.

Peaceful county rural living 1 mile from I-640 to I-40 interchange. 100+ stores in 1-3 mile radius.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A have any available units?
2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Knox County, TN.
What amenities does 2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A have?
Some of 2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knox County.
Does 2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A offers parking.
Does 2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A have a pool?
No, 2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brendon Park Apartments
9123 Grayland Dr
Knoxville, TN 37923
Hudson on the Greenway Apartments
201 Cairn Cir NW
Knoxville, TN 37923
Kingston Pointe Apartments
6315 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Eagle Pointe
8608 Eagle Pointe Dr
Knoxville, TN 37931
The Everly
519 Morrell Rd
Knoxville, TN 37919
Windsor Court
614 Cedar Ln
Knoxville, TN 37912
Adelade
2701 Sevier Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37920
The Henley
200 Lowwood Dr
Knoxville, TN 37920

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Knoxville, TNOak Ridge, TNMaryville, TNSeymour, TN
Maynardville, TNFarragut, TNTellico Village, TN
Fairfield Glade, TNAlcoa, TNMorristown, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville