2009 Knoll Tree Drive

Beautiful 2-Story 4 Bd -2.5 Ba Single Family Home in West Knox off Lovell Road. - Beautiful 2-Story 4 Bd -2.5 Ba Single Family Home in West Knox off Lovell Road. This home features an open floor plan with gorgeous Santos Mahogany hardwood floors on the main floor and in the master bedroom. Sparkling kitchen with breakfast nook, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Spacious formal dining room and living room with fireplace. The second level features 3 bedrooms and full bath, a large master bedroom with trayed ceilings. Master bath with garden jacuzzi tub. Oversized 2-Car Garage and deck on back with semi-private back yard. Located in a cul de sac, mins away from pellissippi parkway and I-40. Small pet OK upon management approval and paid pet fee.



We currently DO NOT accept Section 8 or housing vouchers for new tenants at this property.



For more information about this property and other available rental properties, please visit our website at www.apexknox.com.



To schedule a showing of the property, please call 865-934-0968. We are NOT located onsite.



AVAILABLE NOW!



12-Month Lease | $40-Application Fee



School Information:

Ballcamp Elementary

Hardin Valley Middle

Hardin Valley Academy High



Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please visit the link below.

http://www.kgis.org/portal/OnlineTools/SchoolZoneSearch.aspx



