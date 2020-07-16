All apartments in Knox County
2009 Knoll Tree Drive
2009 Knoll Tree Drive

2009 Knoll Tree Drive · (865) 934-0968
Location

2009 Knoll Tree Drive, Knox County, TN 37932

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2009 Knoll Tree Drive · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2042 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful 2-Story 4 Bd -2.5 Ba Single Family Home in West Knox off Lovell Road. - Beautiful 2-Story 4 Bd -2.5 Ba Single Family Home in West Knox off Lovell Road. This home features an open floor plan with gorgeous Santos Mahogany hardwood floors on the main floor and in the master bedroom. Sparkling kitchen with breakfast nook, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Spacious formal dining room and living room with fireplace. The second level features 3 bedrooms and full bath, a large master bedroom with trayed ceilings. Master bath with garden jacuzzi tub. Oversized 2-Car Garage and deck on back with semi-private back yard. Located in a cul de sac, mins away from pellissippi parkway and I-40. Small pet OK upon management approval and paid pet fee.

We currently DO NOT accept Section 8 or housing vouchers for new tenants at this property.

For more information about this property and other available rental properties, please visit our website at www.apexknox.com.

To schedule a showing of the property, please call 865-934-0968. We are NOT located onsite.

AVAILABLE NOW!

12-Month Lease | $40-Application Fee

School Information:
Ballcamp Elementary
Hardin Valley Middle
Hardin Valley Academy High

Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please visit the link below.
http://www.kgis.org/portal/OnlineTools/SchoolZoneSearch.aspx

(RLNE5126900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

