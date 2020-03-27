Amenities

346 Eastland Drive Kingsport, TN 37664 - Very nice and spacious 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom one level ranch home with finished basement. Kitchen fully stocked with all appliances including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & dryer. 3 bedrooms on the main level along with a bedroom and bathroom. An extra-large recreation room on the lower level can be used for a variety of purposes. All rooms in the home are spacious & large. Enjoy the deck on the back of the home with beautiful mountain views. Located in the Kingsport City School District zoned for John Adams Elementary, Robinson Middle, & Dobyns Bennett. This beautiful home is move in ready! Call us today and schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



