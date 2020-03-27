3245 Atoka Ln

Amenities

3br one level home in Kingsport city - Please, serious inquires only. Must have $25 application fee and full deposit of $795 immediately available. Sorry but Section 8 not accepted. Photo ID and proof of income must be provided with application. Minimum 1 year lease required & lease start date no later than 30 days from date application is submitted. Please read entire ad as most details and questions are answered below.



Refrigerator, Range, and Washer/dryer included. One level, 3 br, 1 ba, hardwood & vinyl flooring. Tenant responsible for all utilities & lawn care. City trash pick-up. Gravel driveway; Electric Heat Pump; Pets considered with a $150 non refundable pet fee per pet. No size restrictions but sorry but no Pit Bulls.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY. Information herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Online application available at KWKPTHOMES.COM.



ANY QUESTIONS or for a showing please EMAIL rentals@kwrentalstc.com or TEXT or call 423-398-1350



APPLICATION/LEASE TERMS

Full deposit required upon lease signing within 24 hours of applicant being approved or home will be leased to next applicant without notice. Approval based on acceptable credit, criminal, and eviction background checks, past rental history, references, income, employment and debt to income ratio. Incomplete applications will be placed on hold until all information has been provided and we will process the next complete application without notice. Each adult must submit an application.



Offered Through: Robin Smith, Licensed in TN & VA

KW Kingsport, 111 Ford Ave, Kingsport, TN 37663. Each Office Independently Owned and Operated. 423-247-5510 Main office, please use number above for questions/inquires.



