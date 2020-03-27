All apartments in Kingsport
3245 Atoka Ln
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:18 AM

3245 Atoka Ln

3245 Atoka Lane · (423) 398-1350 ext. 21
Location

3245 Atoka Lane, Kingsport, TN 37664

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3245 Atoka Ln · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3br one level home in Kingsport city - Please, serious inquires only. Must have $25 application fee and full deposit of $795 immediately available. Sorry but Section 8 not accepted. Photo ID and proof of income must be provided with application. Minimum 1 year lease required & lease start date no later than 30 days from date application is submitted. Please read entire ad as most details and questions are answered below.

Refrigerator, Range, and Washer/dryer included. One level, 3 br, 1 ba, hardwood & vinyl flooring. Tenant responsible for all utilities & lawn care. City trash pick-up. Gravel driveway; Electric Heat Pump; Pets considered with a $150 non refundable pet fee per pet. No size restrictions but sorry but no Pit Bulls.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY. Information herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Online application available at KWKPTHOMES.COM.

ANY QUESTIONS or for a showing please EMAIL rentals@kwrentalstc.com or TEXT or call 423-398-1350

APPLICATION/LEASE TERMS
Full deposit required upon lease signing within 24 hours of applicant being approved or home will be leased to next applicant without notice. Approval based on acceptable credit, criminal, and eviction background checks, past rental history, references, income, employment and debt to income ratio. Incomplete applications will be placed on hold until all information has been provided and we will process the next complete application without notice. Each adult must submit an application.

Offered Through: Robin Smith, Licensed in TN & VA
KW Kingsport, 111 Ford Ave, Kingsport, TN 37663. Each Office Independently Owned and Operated. 423-247-5510 Main office, please use number above for questions/inquires.

(RLNE4322481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 Atoka Ln have any available units?
3245 Atoka Ln has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3245 Atoka Ln have?
Some of 3245 Atoka Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 Atoka Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3245 Atoka Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 Atoka Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3245 Atoka Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3245 Atoka Ln offer parking?
No, 3245 Atoka Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3245 Atoka Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3245 Atoka Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 Atoka Ln have a pool?
No, 3245 Atoka Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3245 Atoka Ln have accessible units?
No, 3245 Atoka Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 Atoka Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3245 Atoka Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3245 Atoka Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3245 Atoka Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
