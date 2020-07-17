All apartments in Kingsport
Kingsport, TN
321 Carver St #321
321 Carver St #321

321 Carver St · No Longer Available
Location

321 Carver St, Kingsport, TN 37660
Riverview

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
321 Carver St, Kingsport Tn, 37660 - Are you looking for an affordable, cozy house that's been fully remodeled? Come check out this beautiful, one-level home featuring 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, a living room, and kitchen. There are new windows, new floors, remodeled bathroom, and a good-sized, remodeled kitchen with all new appliances (electric range, refrigerator, built-in microwave). There is a new heat and A/C unit to keep you comfortable. This home is located in a great location right in the middle of Kingsport, near Stone Drive. Yard maintenance is included in rent, but tenant will be responsible for getting electricity, water, and trash pickup transferred to their name.

**Please note, there are no washer/dryer hook-ups in this unit.**

**THIS PROPERTY IS NO SMOKING AND SMALL DOGS ONLY, NO CATS**

Rent is $650/month with a $650 security deposit. There is a $22 non-refundable application fee per adult for a national background check and credit check, then a $50 tenant set-up fee.

To schedule a showing or for more details, call...
Abby: 423-231-7365
Office: 423-282-1885 Ext. 2

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5821062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

