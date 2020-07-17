321 Carver St #321

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

321 Carver St, Kingsport Tn, 37660 - Are you looking for an affordable, cozy house that's been fully remodeled? Come check out this beautiful, one-level home featuring 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, a living room, and kitchen. There are new windows, new floors, remodeled bathroom, and a good-sized, remodeled kitchen with all new appliances (electric range, refrigerator, built-in microwave). There is a new heat and A/C unit to keep you comfortable. This home is located in a great location right in the middle of Kingsport, near Stone Drive. Yard maintenance is included in rent, but tenant will be responsible for getting electricity, water, and trash pickup transferred to their name.



**Please note, there are no washer/dryer hook-ups in this unit.**



**THIS PROPERTY IS NO SMOKING AND SMALL DOGS ONLY, NO CATS**



Rent is $650/month with a $650 security deposit. There is a $22 non-refundable application fee per adult for a national background check and credit check, then a $50 tenant set-up fee.



To schedule a showing or for more details, call...

Abby: 423-231-7365

Office: 423-282-1885 Ext. 2



