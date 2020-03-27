124 Bloomingdale Pike

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool

Built in 1969, BLOOMINGDALE TERRACE is an excellent Apartment Community featuring 80 one, two and three bedroom units averaging approximately 1009 square feet. It consists of 9 buildings, with brick and frame exterior setting on 8.3 acres. Other features of the complex are single level and Townhouse units, new windows, decks and patio, HVAC packages, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, smoke alarms, swimming pool, fitness center, 4 laundry facilities on premise, and paved parking. NOW LEASING - Brand New 1 Bedroom Luxury Apartments. Beautiful spacious galley kitchen with granite counter top, open space, washer/dryer hook up, private patio/balcony.