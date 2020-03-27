All apartments in Kingsport
Last updated April 21 2020 at 9:41 PM

124 Bloomingdale Pike

124 Bloomingdale Pike · (201) 845-7300
Location

124 Bloomingdale Pike, Kingsport, TN 37660

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Built in 1969, BLOOMINGDALE TERRACE is an excellent Apartment Community featuring 80 one, two and three bedroom units averaging approximately 1009 square feet. It consists of 9 buildings, with brick and frame exterior setting on 8.3 acres. Other features of the complex are single level and Townhouse units, new windows, decks and patio, HVAC packages, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, smoke alarms, swimming pool, fitness center, 4 laundry facilities on premise, and paved parking. NOW LEASING - Brand New 1 Bedroom Luxury Apartments. Beautiful spacious galley kitchen with granite counter top, open space, washer/dryer hook up, private patio/balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Bloomingdale Pike have any available units?
124 Bloomingdale Pike has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 Bloomingdale Pike have?
Some of 124 Bloomingdale Pike's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Bloomingdale Pike currently offering any rent specials?
124 Bloomingdale Pike isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Bloomingdale Pike pet-friendly?
No, 124 Bloomingdale Pike is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingsport.
Does 124 Bloomingdale Pike offer parking?
Yes, 124 Bloomingdale Pike does offer parking.
Does 124 Bloomingdale Pike have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Bloomingdale Pike does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Bloomingdale Pike have a pool?
Yes, 124 Bloomingdale Pike has a pool.
Does 124 Bloomingdale Pike have accessible units?
No, 124 Bloomingdale Pike does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Bloomingdale Pike have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Bloomingdale Pike does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Bloomingdale Pike have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 124 Bloomingdale Pike has units with air conditioning.
