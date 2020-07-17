Rent Calculator
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
3900 North Bristol Highway
3900 Bristol Hwy
·
No Longer Available
Location
3900 Bristol Hwy, Johnson City, TN 37601
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3900 North Bristol Highway have any available units?
3900 North Bristol Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Johnson City, TN
.
Is 3900 North Bristol Highway currently offering any rent specials?
3900 North Bristol Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 North Bristol Highway pet-friendly?
No, 3900 North Bristol Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Johnson City
.
Does 3900 North Bristol Highway offer parking?
No, 3900 North Bristol Highway does not offer parking.
Does 3900 North Bristol Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 North Bristol Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 North Bristol Highway have a pool?
No, 3900 North Bristol Highway does not have a pool.
Does 3900 North Bristol Highway have accessible units?
No, 3900 North Bristol Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 North Bristol Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3900 North Bristol Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3900 North Bristol Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3900 North Bristol Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
