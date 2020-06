Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Cozy 1 BR 1 Bath efficiency apartment located in Downtown Johnson City. This home is pet friendly and includes ALL UTILITIES! Please apply at LondonLivingJC.com . Once the application is approved, a showing can be scheduled!

All units on the property include water, sewage, trash pickup, and electricity. There is also an on site laundry facility that is open 24/7.