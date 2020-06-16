116 East Market Street

All apartments in Johnson City
Location

116 E Market St, Johnson City, TN 37604
Downtown Johnson City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1249 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
The Pearl | Located in the heart of rapidly-growing Downtown Johnson City; this newly-renovated building has a Danish-modern aesthetic and a light and airy feel. This loft features 2 bedrooms/2.5 baths. Additionally, this unit boasts exposed brick and plaster walls, LED lighting package, 20' high ceilings, stainless steel countertops, washer/dryer hook-ups, its very own lockable storage unit on the ground floor AND a **PRIVATE ROOFTOP PATIO** with the best views in Johnson City!!!

Enjoy the many outdoor amenities right outside your front door at newly-opened King Commons & Founder's Park (Founder's After Five Concert Series all summer long, various festivals), Tweetsie Trail (biking/running trail), Tannery Knobs downtown mountain bike park, Downtown Pavilion (home to our wonderful Farmer's Market and more) or stroll to one of the many shopping, sipping and dining options including Dos Gatos, Sabores, Atlantic Ale House, Mid City Grill, Holy Taco, Main Street Pizza, Wild Wing Cafe, Yee-Haw Brewing, C.S. McCullough's, Reclaimed Inspired Goods, Skillville Community Workshop and much, much more!

All serious inquires- email info@londonlivingjc.com for any questions you may have and to get pre-qualified for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 East Market Street have any available units?
116 East Market Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 East Market Street have?
Some of 116 East Market Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 East Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 East Market Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 East Market Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 East Market Street is pet friendly.
Does 116 East Market Street offer parking?
No, 116 East Market Street does not offer parking.
Does 116 East Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 East Market Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 East Market Street have a pool?
No, 116 East Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 East Market Street have accessible units?
No, 116 East Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 East Market Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 East Market Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 East Market Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 East Market Street has units with air conditioning.
