116 East Market Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

The Pearl | Located in the heart of rapidly-growing Downtown Johnson City; this newly-renovated building has a Danish-modern aesthetic and a light and airy feel. This loft features 2 bedrooms/2.5 baths. Additionally, this unit boasts exposed brick and plaster walls, LED lighting package, 20' high ceilings, stainless steel countertops, washer/dryer hook-ups, its very own lockable storage unit on the ground floor AND a **PRIVATE ROOFTOP PATIO** with the best views in Johnson City!!!



Enjoy the many outdoor amenities right outside your front door at newly-opened King Commons & Founder's Park (Founder's After Five Concert Series all summer long, various festivals), Tweetsie Trail (biking/running trail), Tannery Knobs downtown mountain bike park, Downtown Pavilion (home to our wonderful Farmer's Market and more) or stroll to one of the many shopping, sipping and dining options including Dos Gatos, Sabores, Atlantic Ale House, Mid City Grill, Holy Taco, Main Street Pizza, Wild Wing Cafe, Yee-Haw Brewing, C.S. McCullough's, Reclaimed Inspired Goods, Skillville Community Workshop and much, much more!



All serious inquires- email info@londonlivingjc.com for any questions you may have and to get pre-qualified for a showing.