Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Woods of Post House

39 Thistlewood Dr · (731) 214-2027
Location

39 Thistlewood Dr, Jackson, TN 38305

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit TH2503 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit AG10711 · Avail. Aug 6

$970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit AG13502 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1361 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woods of Post House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
gym
carport
hot tub
package receiving
Woods of Post House apartments is a dynamic and lively enclave in the heart of Jackson, Tennessee. Featuring a range of upscale amenities, our apartment community is designed to help you craft a lifestyle rich in satisfaction and possibility. Spacious open floor plans. Oversized everything. Gourmet kitchens as perfect for entertaining as they are for cooking. Entertain your family and guests at our Outdoor kitchen. Our Pet Park is an awesome addition. Come see these Jackson, TN apartments for yourself by scheduling an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 25 lbs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woods of Post House have any available units?
Woods of Post House has 3 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woods of Post House have?
Some of Woods of Post House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woods of Post House currently offering any rent specials?
Woods of Post House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woods of Post House pet-friendly?
Yes, Woods of Post House is pet friendly.
Does Woods of Post House offer parking?
Yes, Woods of Post House offers parking.
Does Woods of Post House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woods of Post House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woods of Post House have a pool?
Yes, Woods of Post House has a pool.
Does Woods of Post House have accessible units?
No, Woods of Post House does not have accessible units.
Does Woods of Post House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woods of Post House has units with dishwashers.
Does Woods of Post House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woods of Post House has units with air conditioning.
