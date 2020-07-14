All apartments in Jackson
Home
/
Jackson, TN
/
The Oaks at Jackson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

The Oaks at Jackson

Open Now until 6pm
842 N Parkway · (731) 213-1984
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

842 N Parkway, Jackson, TN 38301
Westwood Gardens

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A05 · Avail. Sep 13

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

Unit J08 · Avail. Sep 10

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1008 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit G04 · Avail. Nov 3

$960

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit G03 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Oaks at Jackson.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
internet access
cats allowed
parking
pool
bbq/grill
business center
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Redefining the way people experience apartment living in Jackson, Tennessee. Located just a few blocks from I-40, Old Hickory Mall, Jackson State Community College, University of Memphis at Lambuth, Lane College, and Union University, our community sits within close distance of the seemingly endless restaurant, shopping, and entertainment options that Jackson has to offer. Only minutes away from the renovated Downtown Jackson where you would find plenty of entertainment options from Farmers Markets to concerts and live entertainment. Fall in love with our open-aired kitchens and bathrooms and generous closets give our luxury apartment homes a sophisticated and modern design.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Oaks at Jackson have any available units?
The Oaks at Jackson has 4 units available starting at $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Oaks at Jackson have?
Some of The Oaks at Jackson's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Oaks at Jackson currently offering any rent specials?
The Oaks at Jackson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Oaks at Jackson pet-friendly?
Yes, The Oaks at Jackson is pet friendly.
Does The Oaks at Jackson offer parking?
Yes, The Oaks at Jackson offers parking.
Does The Oaks at Jackson have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Oaks at Jackson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Oaks at Jackson have a pool?
Yes, The Oaks at Jackson has a pool.
Does The Oaks at Jackson have accessible units?
No, The Oaks at Jackson does not have accessible units.
Does The Oaks at Jackson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Oaks at Jackson has units with dishwashers.
Does The Oaks at Jackson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Oaks at Jackson has units with air conditioning.
