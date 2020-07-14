The Oaks at Jackson

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry internet access cats allowed parking pool bbq/grill business center hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Redefining the way people experience apartment living in Jackson, Tennessee. Located just a few blocks from I-40, Old Hickory Mall, Jackson State Community College, University of Memphis at Lambuth, Lane College, and Union University, our community sits within close distance of the seemingly endless restaurant, shopping, and entertainment options that Jackson has to offer. Only minutes away from the renovated Downtown Jackson where you would find plenty of entertainment options from Farmers Markets to concerts and live entertainment. Fall in love with our open-aired kitchens and bathrooms and generous closets give our luxury apartment homes a sophisticated and modern design.