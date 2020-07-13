All apartments in Jackson
Post House Jackson

26 Rachel Dr · (731) 201-0504
Rent Special
Limited Time Only! Receive March Rent Free On Select Units! Move In By 3/31/2020 To Qualify! Call For Details!
Location

26 Rachel Dr, Jackson, TN 38305

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10006 · Avail. Aug 7

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 02009 · Avail. Aug 10

$860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit 04002 · Avail. Aug 26

$809

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Post House Jackson.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
dog park
hot tub
Life at Post House Jackson Apartments combines modern convenience with stunning amenities in a tranquil setting. Enjoy all the local charm of Tennessee in your backyard, with access to big city Jackson in just minutes. Our community resonates with those who wish to have a lifestyle that suits professional ambition in the city with plenty of time in the great outdoors. Enjoy beautiful scenery every day, whether you are walking or running in nearby parks or simply watching the sunset from a chair on our patio. With a vast array of wonderful onsite amenities, you’ll be kept pleasantly entertained with the Post House Jackson lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 25 lbs
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Post House Jackson have any available units?
Post House Jackson has 3 units available starting at $809 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Post House Jackson have?
Some of Post House Jackson's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Post House Jackson currently offering any rent specials?
Post House Jackson is offering the following rent specials: Limited Time Only! Receive March Rent Free On Select Units! Move In By 3/31/2020 To Qualify! Call For Details!
Is Post House Jackson pet-friendly?
Yes, Post House Jackson is pet friendly.
Does Post House Jackson offer parking?
Yes, Post House Jackson offers parking.
Does Post House Jackson have units with washers and dryers?
No, Post House Jackson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Post House Jackson have a pool?
Yes, Post House Jackson has a pool.
Does Post House Jackson have accessible units?
No, Post House Jackson does not have accessible units.
Does Post House Jackson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Post House Jackson has units with dishwashers.
Does Post House Jackson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Post House Jackson has units with air conditioning.
