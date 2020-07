Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible dog park 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub package receiving tennis court cats allowed parking alarm system cc payments clubhouse e-payments internet access online portal

Cherry Grove is an Award Winning Community that offers the best in apartment living with three spacious and unique style floor plans. Choose from one, two or three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy a lifestyle that blends convenience with gracious living. We are located in the midst of 26 beautiful rolling acres in the fastest growing area of Jackson and Madison County. Cherry Grove is close to prime shopping locations such as The Columns, as well as many new businesses and major health care facilities. Conveniently located and within walking distance to the prestigious Union University, you will find that Cherry Grove has the amenities you desire. Go for a swim in either of the sparkling swimming pools or relax in the heated spa. Challenge yourself to an invigorating workout in the fully equipped, 24 hour, fitness center. Enjoy an afternoon feeding the ducks at our tranquil lake or a cookout in the picnic and grill area. Interior features include, wood burning fireplaces, ...