816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:51 AM

816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102

816 Lambuth Boulevard · (615) 852-6065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

816 Lambuth Boulevard, Jackson, TN 38301
Downtown Jackson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Lambuth Flats Apartments is a fully renovated 16 unit apartment building located directly across the street from Lambuth University in the LANA historic district.

Each unit is equipped with all new hardwood floors, tile bathrooms, cabinets, countertops, appliances, light and plumbing fixtures, heating and air and washer/dryer.

$650 security deposit
$500 small pet deposit
Tenant pays water and electric
Landlord pays trash pick up
Lambuth Flats is a fully renovated mid-century apartment complex located across the street from University of Memphis-Lambuth. While the location is rightfully fit for U of M college students and faculty, its central position between downtown's Jackson Walk and West Tennessee Healthcare's Regional Hospital, Lambuth Flats would make a great home for young professionals alike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102 have any available units?
816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102 has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102 have?
Some of 816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102 currently offering any rent specials?
816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102 is pet friendly.
Does 816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102 offer parking?
No, 816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102 does not offer parking.
Does 816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102 have a pool?
No, 816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102 does not have a pool.
Does 816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102 have accessible units?
No, 816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102 does not have units with air conditioning.
