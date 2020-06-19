816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Lambuth Flats Apartments is a fully renovated 16 unit apartment building located directly across the street from Lambuth University in the LANA historic district.



Each unit is equipped with all new hardwood floors, tile bathrooms, cabinets, countertops, appliances, light and plumbing fixtures, heating and air and washer/dryer.



$650 security deposit

$500 small pet deposit

Tenant pays water and electric

Landlord pays trash pick up

Lambuth Flats is a fully renovated mid-century apartment complex located across the street from University of Memphis-Lambuth. While the location is rightfully fit for U of M college students and faculty, its central position between downtown's Jackson Walk and West Tennessee Healthcare's Regional Hospital, Lambuth Flats would make a great home for young professionals alike.