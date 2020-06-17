All apartments in Jackson
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:13 AM

294 Tinker Hill Cove - B

294 Tinker Hill Cove · (615) 852-6065
Location

294 Tinker Hill Cove, Jackson, TN 38305
Stanworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Tinker Hill Apartments were recently purchased by a new owner and now under new management. Superior Living is renovating these apartments to the same quality and standards as their downtown developments and available to rent for half the price! Renovations include all new hardwood floors and tile, new light fixture and plumbing fixtures, new appliances, fresh paint, upgrading heating and cooling systems and much more.
Tinker Hill Apartments were recently purchased by a new owner and now under new management. Superior Living is renovating these apartments to the same quality and standards as their downtown developments and available to rent for half the price!
Renovations include all new hardwood floors and tile, new light fixture and plumbing fixtures, new appliances, fresh paint, upgrading heating and cooling systems and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 294 Tinker Hill Cove - B have any available units?
294 Tinker Hill Cove - B has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 294 Tinker Hill Cove - B currently offering any rent specials?
294 Tinker Hill Cove - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 294 Tinker Hill Cove - B pet-friendly?
No, 294 Tinker Hill Cove - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 294 Tinker Hill Cove - B offer parking?
No, 294 Tinker Hill Cove - B does not offer parking.
Does 294 Tinker Hill Cove - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 294 Tinker Hill Cove - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 294 Tinker Hill Cove - B have a pool?
No, 294 Tinker Hill Cove - B does not have a pool.
Does 294 Tinker Hill Cove - B have accessible units?
No, 294 Tinker Hill Cove - B does not have accessible units.
Does 294 Tinker Hill Cove - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 294 Tinker Hill Cove - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 294 Tinker Hill Cove - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 294 Tinker Hill Cove - B does not have units with air conditioning.
