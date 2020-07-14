All apartments in Hendersonville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:25 PM

The Point at Waterford Crossing

100 Spade Leaf Blvd · (615) 209-9224
Location

100 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A311 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

Unit B204 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

Unit B304 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit J305 · Avail. now

$1,273

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Unit H307 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,348

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Unit A205 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,348

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

See 18+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Point at Waterford Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
garage
parking
bbq/grill
business center
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

The Point at Waterford Crossing is a beautiful, pet-friendly community of luxury apartment homes tucked in a pristine setting that offers the serenity of living in the country and the excitement of nearby Nashville, Tennessee. Whether you like fishing, hiking, shopping, or the arts, The Point at Waterford Crossing is the home for you.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 + 1 month rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease; Garages available at an additional monthly charge.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Point at Waterford Crossing have any available units?
The Point at Waterford Crossing has 32 units available starting at $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hendersonville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hendersonville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Point at Waterford Crossing have?
Some of The Point at Waterford Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Point at Waterford Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
The Point at Waterford Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Point at Waterford Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, The Point at Waterford Crossing is pet friendly.
Does The Point at Waterford Crossing offer parking?
Yes, The Point at Waterford Crossing offers parking.
Does The Point at Waterford Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Point at Waterford Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Point at Waterford Crossing have a pool?
Yes, The Point at Waterford Crossing has a pool.
Does The Point at Waterford Crossing have accessible units?
No, The Point at Waterford Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does The Point at Waterford Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Point at Waterford Crossing has units with dishwashers.
