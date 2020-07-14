Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool garage parking bbq/grill business center courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe online portal

***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***



The Point at Waterford Crossing is a beautiful, pet-friendly community of luxury apartment homes tucked in a pristine setting that offers the serenity of living in the country and the excitement of nearby Nashville, Tennessee. Whether you like fishing, hiking, shopping, or the arts, The Point at Waterford Crossing is the home for you.



Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.