Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

The Grande at Indian Lake

900 Tiffany Ln · (443) 981-2116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 Tiffany Ln, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1503 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1204 sqft

Unit 1504 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1204 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Grande at Indian Lake.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
clubhouse
coffee bar
hot tub
package receiving
playground
tennis court
The Grande at Indian Lake is a community you can truly call home.Lake living at it's finest. Newly renovated community located in the heart of Hendersonville's live, work, play neighborhood. Take an evening stroll over to the lake to watch the sunset. Convenient to The Streets of Indian Lake Village shops, restaurants and entertainment, the Drakes Creek Greenway and so much more. We take pride in offering excellence in customer service, and can't wait to welcome you to the neighborhood. This townhome community will provide you the perfect home, without the hassle. Welcome to the Neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $299 maximum deposit
Move-in Fees: $300/$200/$100 - 1st/2nd/3rd month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $15
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Grande at Indian Lake have any available units?
The Grande at Indian Lake has 2 units available starting at $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hendersonville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hendersonville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Grande at Indian Lake have?
Some of The Grande at Indian Lake's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Grande at Indian Lake currently offering any rent specials?
The Grande at Indian Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Grande at Indian Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, The Grande at Indian Lake is pet friendly.
Does The Grande at Indian Lake offer parking?
Yes, The Grande at Indian Lake offers parking.
Does The Grande at Indian Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Grande at Indian Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Grande at Indian Lake have a pool?
Yes, The Grande at Indian Lake has a pool.
Does The Grande at Indian Lake have accessible units?
No, The Grande at Indian Lake does not have accessible units.
Does The Grande at Indian Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Grande at Indian Lake has units with dishwashers.
