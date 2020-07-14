Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse coffee bar hot tub package receiving playground tennis court

The Grande at Indian Lake is a community you can truly call home.Lake living at it's finest. Newly renovated community located in the heart of Hendersonville's live, work, play neighborhood. Take an evening stroll over to the lake to watch the sunset. Convenient to The Streets of Indian Lake Village shops, restaurants and entertainment, the Drakes Creek Greenway and so much more. We take pride in offering excellence in customer service, and can't wait to welcome you to the neighborhood. This townhome community will provide you the perfect home, without the hassle. Welcome to the Neighborhood.