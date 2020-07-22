643 Fuller Glen Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Ooltewah Home Available Soon! - Bright, open 3-4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in a convenient E. Brainerd Neighborhood. Lofty ceilings in great room with fireplace. Kitchen opens to deck for summer outdoor dining and relaxation. Large master bedroom with en suite bathroom and two additional bedrooms and a full bath finish out the main level. Downstairs In the basement is a very large rec room/den with a full bath that could also make a in-law or teen suite. Also a walk out to a back patio. Double garage with an area for a small workshop.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



No Pets Allowed



