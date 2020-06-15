310 Tusculum Blvd - 5

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Townhouse style apartment. Dishwasher, stove and dishwasher. Heat/air window unit. Conveniently located beside the Neiswanger Performing Arts Center and Greeneville High School. No Pets. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. $20 application fee. See GreenevilleRenatls.com to apply.

