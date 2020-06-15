All apartments in Greeneville
310 Tusculum Blvd - 5
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

310 Tusculum Blvd - 5

310 Tusculum Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

310 Tusculum Blvd, Greeneville, TN 37745

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Townhouse style apartment. Dishwasher, stove and dishwasher. Heat/air window unit. Conveniently located beside the Neiswanger Performing Arts Center and Greeneville High School. No Pets. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. $20 application fee. See GreenevilleRenatls.com to apply.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Tusculum Blvd - 5 have any available units?
310 Tusculum Blvd - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greeneville, TN.
What amenities does 310 Tusculum Blvd - 5 have?
Some of 310 Tusculum Blvd - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Tusculum Blvd - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
310 Tusculum Blvd - 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Tusculum Blvd - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 310 Tusculum Blvd - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greeneville.
Does 310 Tusculum Blvd - 5 offer parking?
No, 310 Tusculum Blvd - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 310 Tusculum Blvd - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Tusculum Blvd - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Tusculum Blvd - 5 have a pool?
No, 310 Tusculum Blvd - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 310 Tusculum Blvd - 5 have accessible units?
No, 310 Tusculum Blvd - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Tusculum Blvd - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Tusculum Blvd - 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Tusculum Blvd - 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 Tusculum Blvd - 5 has units with air conditioning.
