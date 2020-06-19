8747 Cumbernauld Cr N

Amenities

3BD/2.5BA, 2,900 Sq Ft. Germantown Home. In-Ground Pool! Available to Tour on 6/06/2020. - 3BD/2.5BA spacious Germantown home is located in Duntreath subdivision and offers 2,900 sq ft. of living space. 1.4 miles to Cameron Brown Park. 1st floor of living space includes kitchen, formal dining room, living room, 1/2 bath and den/rec room which leads out to the deck. Kitchen features granite, breakfast bar, desk space, and eat in area. Refrigerator stays. Outside you will find an in-ground heated pool, deck, screened patio and fully fenced yard. 3 car garage. Tenant is responsible for weekly pool maintenance. Pets are welcome with owner's approval; fees apply. Call 901.758.5678 to schedule a showing on/after 6/06/2020, or text contact info to 901.652.9131. All applicants must qualify per CLPM. Minimum 13 month lease. Available 6/6/2020.



(RLNE5718210)