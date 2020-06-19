All apartments in Germantown
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

8747 Cumbernauld Cr N

8747 Cumbernauld Circle North · (901) 758-5678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8747 Cumbernauld Circle North, Germantown, TN 38139

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8747 Cumbernauld Cr N · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2902 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3BD/2.5BA, 2,900 Sq Ft. Germantown Home. In-Ground Pool! Available to Tour on 6/06/2020. - 3BD/2.5BA spacious Germantown home is located in Duntreath subdivision and offers 2,900 sq ft. of living space. 1.4 miles to Cameron Brown Park. 1st floor of living space includes kitchen, formal dining room, living room, 1/2 bath and den/rec room which leads out to the deck. Kitchen features granite, breakfast bar, desk space, and eat in area. Refrigerator stays. Outside you will find an in-ground heated pool, deck, screened patio and fully fenced yard. 3 car garage. Tenant is responsible for weekly pool maintenance. Pets are welcome with owner's approval; fees apply. Call 901.758.5678 to schedule a showing on/after 6/06/2020, or text contact info to 901.652.9131. All applicants must qualify per CLPM. Minimum 13 month lease. Available 6/6/2020.

(RLNE5718210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8747 Cumbernauld Cr N have any available units?
8747 Cumbernauld Cr N has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8747 Cumbernauld Cr N have?
Some of 8747 Cumbernauld Cr N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8747 Cumbernauld Cr N currently offering any rent specials?
8747 Cumbernauld Cr N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8747 Cumbernauld Cr N pet-friendly?
Yes, 8747 Cumbernauld Cr N is pet friendly.
Does 8747 Cumbernauld Cr N offer parking?
Yes, 8747 Cumbernauld Cr N does offer parking.
Does 8747 Cumbernauld Cr N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8747 Cumbernauld Cr N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8747 Cumbernauld Cr N have a pool?
Yes, 8747 Cumbernauld Cr N has a pool.
Does 8747 Cumbernauld Cr N have accessible units?
No, 8747 Cumbernauld Cr N does not have accessible units.
Does 8747 Cumbernauld Cr N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8747 Cumbernauld Cr N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8747 Cumbernauld Cr N have units with air conditioning?
No, 8747 Cumbernauld Cr N does not have units with air conditioning.
