Home
/
Germantown, TN
/
7507 BAVARIAN
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:58 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7507 BAVARIAN
7507 Bavarian Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Germantown
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location
7507 Bavarian Drive, Germantown, TN 38138
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful freshly updated Germantown Condo. Everything new or redone Washer Dryer and refrigerator are included. Home is ready for occupancy Great Location Close to shopping
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7507 BAVARIAN have any available units?
7507 BAVARIAN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, TN
.
Is 7507 BAVARIAN currently offering any rent specials?
7507 BAVARIAN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7507 BAVARIAN pet-friendly?
No, 7507 BAVARIAN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 7507 BAVARIAN offer parking?
No, 7507 BAVARIAN does not offer parking.
Does 7507 BAVARIAN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7507 BAVARIAN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7507 BAVARIAN have a pool?
No, 7507 BAVARIAN does not have a pool.
Does 7507 BAVARIAN have accessible units?
No, 7507 BAVARIAN does not have accessible units.
Does 7507 BAVARIAN have units with dishwashers?
No, 7507 BAVARIAN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7507 BAVARIAN have units with air conditioning?
No, 7507 BAVARIAN does not have units with air conditioning.
