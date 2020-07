Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly playground valet service

Discover a whole new level of luxury at Revere at Hidden Creek Apartments in Gallatin, TN. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features. Our new apartments are among the most spacious you'll find and each one offers everything you need for today's fast-paced and wired lifestyle. An amenity package that includes a saltwater pool with wet deck, workout room and outdoor fireplace/social area let's you relax and reinvigorate without ever leaving home. With a location just off 386, you're never far from downtown and everything the city of Nashville has to offer.