Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room accessible clubhouse dog grooming area e-payments internet cafe

TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Experience the comfort and convenient of Avondale at Kennesaw Farms apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee. Our community is just 25 minutes from downtown Nashville with easy access to US-31E North and Vietnam Veterans Blvd/Route 386. Explore our one, two and three bedroom apartments with plenty of luxurious touches like 9' ceilings, custom kitchens, large laundry or mud rooms, dual-sink vanities and in- unit washers and dryers. Stay in shape at the state of the art fitness center, take a swim in the resort-style pool or take a walk with your furry friend in our pet walking area. Grill up some fun at the outdoor grills and enjoy the meal with friends at the picnic area.