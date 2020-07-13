All apartments in Gallatin
Find more places like Avondale at Kennesaw Farms.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gallatin, TN
/
Avondale at Kennesaw Farms
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Avondale at Kennesaw Farms

1060 Kennesaw Blvd · (833) 501-3422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gallatin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1060 Kennesaw Blvd, Gallatin, TN 37066

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1111212 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,143

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Unit 1313211 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,148

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Unit 1010214 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,163

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0606317 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,283

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Unit 1313323 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,298

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Unit 0606107 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,333

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avondale at Kennesaw Farms.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
accessible
clubhouse
dog grooming area
e-payments
internet cafe
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Experience the comfort and convenient of Avondale at Kennesaw Farms apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee. Our community is just 25 minutes from downtown Nashville with easy access to US-31E North and Vietnam Veterans Blvd/Route 386. Explore our one, two and three bedroom apartments with plenty of luxurious touches like 9' ceilings, custom kitchens, large laundry or mud rooms, dual-sink vanities and in- unit washers and dryers. Stay in shape at the state of the art fitness center, take a swim in the resort-style pool or take a walk with your furry friend in our pet walking area. Grill up some fun at the outdoor grills and enjoy the meal with friends at the picnic area.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1 Pet), $500 (2 Pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 50 lbs.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avondale at Kennesaw Farms have any available units?
Avondale at Kennesaw Farms has 15 units available starting at $1,143 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gallatin, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gallatin Rent Report.
What amenities does Avondale at Kennesaw Farms have?
Some of Avondale at Kennesaw Farms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avondale at Kennesaw Farms currently offering any rent specials?
Avondale at Kennesaw Farms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avondale at Kennesaw Farms pet-friendly?
Yes, Avondale at Kennesaw Farms is pet friendly.
Does Avondale at Kennesaw Farms offer parking?
Yes, Avondale at Kennesaw Farms offers parking.
Does Avondale at Kennesaw Farms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avondale at Kennesaw Farms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avondale at Kennesaw Farms have a pool?
Yes, Avondale at Kennesaw Farms has a pool.
Does Avondale at Kennesaw Farms have accessible units?
Yes, Avondale at Kennesaw Farms has accessible units.
Does Avondale at Kennesaw Farms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avondale at Kennesaw Farms has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Avondale at Kennesaw Farms?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike
Gallatin, TN 37066
The Villages of Gallatin
614 North Water Avenue
Gallatin, TN 37066
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive
Gallatin, TN 37066
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane
Gallatin, TN 37066
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd
Gallatin, TN 37066
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd
Gallatin, TN 37066
Brookhaven Apartment Homes
625 Greenwave Drive
Gallatin, TN 37066

Similar Pages

Gallatin 1 BedroomsGallatin 2 Bedrooms
Gallatin Apartments with GymGallatin Apartments with Parking
Gallatin Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KY
Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TN
Goodlettsville, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Volunteer State Community CollegeNashville State Community College
Austin Peay State UniversityBelmont University
Cumberland University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity