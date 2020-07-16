All apartments in Gallatin
123 E Park Ave A.
123 E Park Ave A

Location

123 E Park Ave, Gallatin, TN 37066

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Remodeled 1bed/1bath duplex apartment in Gallatin - Property Id: 97181

Beautifully remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath duplex apartment in Gallatin. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, fireplace. Water, gardener and refrigerator included!

Preferably no pets but we will consider on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet deposit.

*Income minimum of $3,000/month for household. Credit score of 590 plus. $45 non-refundable application fee per person over 18 required. Sorry but NO SECTION 8. *
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97181
Property Id 97181

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5927055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 123 E Park Ave A have any available units?
123 E Park Ave A has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gallatin, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gallatin Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 E Park Ave A have?
Some of 123 E Park Ave A's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 E Park Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
123 E Park Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 E Park Ave A pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 E Park Ave A is pet friendly.
Does 123 E Park Ave A offer parking?
No, 123 E Park Ave A does not offer parking.
Does 123 E Park Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 E Park Ave A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 E Park Ave A have a pool?
No, 123 E Park Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 123 E Park Ave A have accessible units?
No, 123 E Park Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 123 E Park Ave A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 E Park Ave A has units with dishwashers.

