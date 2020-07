Venue at Cool Springs

Amenities

TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Our finest town-house and luxury style living awaits you at the Cool Springs apartment homes located in Franklin, Tennessee. Residents enjoy easy access to I-65, E McEwen Drive and Cool Springs Blvd and are just 15 minutes away from downtown Nashville. Explore our Green Certified, spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans featuring in-unit washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchens. This community is packed with amenities including a fitness facility, pool and shuffleboard tables, modern media room as well as a relaxing whirlpool spa and sparkling swimming pool. Our pet friendly community features a dog park for your furry friend and playground area for the kids.