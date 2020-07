Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities conference room clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Franklin Gateway's luxury apartments in Franklin, TN are conveniently located minutes from the I-840 and Nashville's most dynamic business district. You'll love the close proximity to quaint Downtown Franklin and other trendy restaurants and nightlife. Each one, two and three bedroom apartment home and two and three bedroom townhome has been custom designed to provide both style and comfort. Enjoy the convenience of an attached two-car garage*, spacious walk-in closets, in-home washer/dryers and community amenities like a resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center.