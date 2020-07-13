Amenities

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Cool Springs luxury apartments in Franklin, TN is conveniently located minutes from the I-65 and I-840, the prestigious Brentwood, and Nashville's most dynamic business district. You'll love the close proximity to quaint Downtown Franklin, Cool Springs Mall, and other trendy restaurants and nightlife. Setting the standard for excellence in residential living, each luxurious one, two and three bedroom apartment home has been custom designed to provide both style and comfort. Enjoy the convenience of an attached garage, spacious walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and many more distinctive designer touches throughout. IMT Cool Springs makes the perfect living environment for residents who want it all, including amenities such as two resort-style pools and spas, four outdoor tennis courts, two fitness centers and outdoor enterainment spaces complete with a gazebo, lounge areas, and an outdoor billiards table. We are proud to be a pet-friendly community with pet stations throughout and two pet park where your best friend can play. Come home to IMT Cool Springs and discover the best luxury apartments Franklin, TN has to offer.