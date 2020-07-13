All apartments in Franklin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:44 PM

IMT Cool Springs

101 Gillespie Dr · (615) 334-0440
Location

101 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN 37067

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 029101 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,180

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit 023305 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,205

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit 0213201 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,205

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0214303 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Unit 028303 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Unit 027202 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,460

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 028304 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,710

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

Unit 0211301 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,710

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

Unit 0214201 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from IMT Cool Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
racquetball court
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
tennis court
trash valet
business center
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
media room
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Cool Springs luxury apartments in Franklin, TN is conveniently located minutes from the I-65 and I-840, the prestigious Brentwood, and Nashville's most dynamic business district. You'll love the close proximity to quaint Downtown Franklin, Cool Springs Mall, and other trendy restaurants and nightlife. Setting the standard for excellence in residential living, each luxurious one, two and three bedroom apartment home has been custom designed to provide both style and comfort. Enjoy the convenience of an attached garage, spacious walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and many more distinctive designer touches throughout. IMT Cool Springs makes the perfect living environment for residents who want it all, including amenities such as two resort-style pools and spas, four outdoor tennis courts, two fitness centers and outdoor enterainment spaces complete with a gazebo, lounge areas, and an outdoor billiards table. We are proud to be a pet-friendly community with pet stations throughout and two pet park where your best friend can play. Come home to IMT Cool Springs and discover the best luxury apartments Franklin, TN has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 application fee
Deposit: $150 security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No aggressive Breeds
Storage Details: Additional Storage Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does IMT Cool Springs have any available units?
IMT Cool Springs has 65 units available starting at $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does IMT Cool Springs have?
Some of IMT Cool Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is IMT Cool Springs currently offering any rent specials?
IMT Cool Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is IMT Cool Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, IMT Cool Springs is pet friendly.
Does IMT Cool Springs offer parking?
Yes, IMT Cool Springs offers parking.
Does IMT Cool Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, IMT Cool Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does IMT Cool Springs have a pool?
Yes, IMT Cool Springs has a pool.
Does IMT Cool Springs have accessible units?
No, IMT Cool Springs does not have accessible units.
Does IMT Cool Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, IMT Cool Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does IMT Cool Springs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, IMT Cool Springs has units with air conditioning.
